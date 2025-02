Chris Gotti recently sat down with Damon Dash and Mark Halperin for a frank discussion on health and wellness for an episode of “2 Way Tonight.”

Irv Gotti, the co-founder of Murder Inc. Records, died suddenly on February 5 at just 54 years old. His brother and Murder Inc. partner, Chris Gotti, is now left with a massive void he’ll never be able to fill.

While an exact cause of death has yet to be announced, Gotti—who struggled with Type 1 diabetes—suffered a stroke just days before he died. Chris recently sat down with Damon Dash and Mark Halperin for a frank discussion on health and wellness for an episode of 2 Way Tonight. During the conversation, Chris revealed his brother had a stroke while eating Chinese food while playing poker.

“He was diagnosed when he was in his 40s, but Irv doesn’t go to the doctor,” Chris said, matter-of-factly. “That’s why he was late being diagnosed. When he finally did go get a real physical and a check-up, they’re like, ‘You’re diabetic.’ […] Irv did go on his terms. He just didn’t believe it and basically he ate a bunch of Chinese food while playing poker and had a massive hemorrhagic stroke, which is bleeding in the brain.”

Chris Gotti went on to explain it wasn’t the diabetes that killed him, it was what the disease did to his body.

Dame Dash hopped in the conservation and praised Irv Gotti for “pushing” him his entire career to “make history.” He also pointed out he had all the money in the world, but couldn’t outrun his health.

He had all kinds of bread and food still killed him. What the explain is money cannot keep you alive. Power, having a crew, dressing well, none of that keeps you alive, but the thing that keeps me going, all the people that look at me as strong, I don’t want them to have to wash my behind. I couldn’t even fathom seeing Irv like that […] I wish he would have fought hard for his health […] When I lose people it makes me love life and appreciate it more.”

Chris shared a clip of the interview to his Instagram account on Saturday (February 22) and implored people to watch the episode simply due to how important it is.

“This is a conversation you NEED to hear!” he wrote in the caption. “I sat down with Dame Dash @duskopoppington on @2waytvapp to have one of the realest discussions about life, health, and legacy. This ain’t just another interview—this is about how we move forward, how we protect our families, and how we take care of ourselves. This one is special, and I want EVERYONE to tap in. Watch the full interview now! IRV43EVER.”