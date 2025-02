The Murder Inc. co-founder died on February 5 at the age of 54, days after suffering a massive stroke.

Irv Gotti’s family has provided an update on the impending services for the late Murder Inc. co-founder. Gotti died on February 5 at the age of 54, days after suffering a massive stroke.

Sources originally told AllHipHop that a funeral would be held at Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral in Jamaica, Queens, the borough where Gotti launched his career as DJ Irv.

But on Wednesday (February 11), the family told his one million Instagram followers that previous plans for a public service had been scratched.

“Please be advised that the funeral services for Irving ‘Irv Gotti’ Lorenzo will not take place on Tuesday February 18th. Instead, there will be a private service for family and close friends on Wednesday. Following the private service a public procession will occur. Further details regarding the procession will be provided soon. Thank you.”

The Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral could have accommodated up to 2,500 people in its main sanctuary. Given Gotti’s immense impact on the music industry, his funeral was expected to draw thousands of people. After all, he was instrumental in launching the fruitful careers of Ja Rule, Ashanti, JAY-Z and more.

Ashanti, who had a complicated relationship with Gotti, expressed her shock on Instagram shortly after his death.

“I can’t believe things ended like this… and it makes me so sad,” she wrote. “We weren’t on the best terms the past few years but as I’ve always said, through our ups and downs I will forever be grateful for everything that you’ve done for me. We made history and that will remain infinite.. I’ve always respected your musical genius and ability to push me to be my best.. All the greatness and positive things that came, far outweigh the dark and negative times. I have always prayed for you to find peace. Sending love and prayers to the entire family.”

Gotti is survived by his children Angie, Sonny and Jonathan Wilson, his brother and Murder Inc. co-founder Chris Gotti, mother Nee Nee Lorenzo and sisters Tina and Angie.

His children issued a joint statement on Instagram last week, confirming his death after days of speculation.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Irving ‘Irv Gotti’ Lorenzo, on February 5, 2025,” it read. “Surrounded by family and friends, he departed this world, leaving behind a legacy that will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew him and the countless lives he touched. Our dad was an incredible man, a true visionary who transformed the hip-hop industry and changed the game for artists and fans alike. His passion for music and dedication to his craft inspired many, and his contributions will continue to influence future generations.

“As we navigate this difficult time, we kindly ask for privacy while we grieve the loss of our dad, son, brother,uncle, and friend. We take comfort in knowing that his spirit will live on through his music and the love he shared with all of us. Thank you for your understanding and support during this challenging time.”