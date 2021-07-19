Isaiah Stokes Charged In Brazen Murder, Bringing Acting Career To Screeching Halt

Actor Isaiah Stokes, who has been featured in shows like “Boardwalk Empire” and “Power,” will make his next appearance in court – because he’s accused of a cold-blooded murder!

“Boardwalk Empire” and “Blue Bloods” actor Isaiah Stokes might be spending the rest of his life in prison.

The actor is looking at 25 years-to-life, after being arraigned on charges of murder and weapon possession.

Isaiah Stokes was indicted for the crime in a Queens, New York court on Friday (July 16). He was officially charged with murder in the second degree, and two of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The 41-year-old actor is accused of the February 7 murder of a man named Tyrone Jones. Investigators say Stokes ran up on Jones’s white Jeep Cherokee at the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 200th Street in Queens.

Stokes unloaded on Jones, 37, through the driver’s side window. Jones’ life could not be saved and he was subsequently pronounced dead by paramedics.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led Isaiah Stokes to commit the murder in broad daylight.

“The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Isaiah Stokes is next due in court later today (July 19).

Stokes’ other acting credits include “Get Rich or Die Tryin’,” episodes of “Power,” “American Gangsta,” “The Americans,” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” while he has also recorded music under the stage name I$AIAH.

Isaiah Stokes discussed his rap career during an interview with AllHipHop.com in 2007, just as his star was rising.

“The way I look at the situation is, believe it or not, the rapping fuels the acting, and the acting fuels the rap. To be on set, and you talk about the other movies you been in or how long you been acting, that’s really a dull conversation amongst a bunch of actors and a bunch people that do films all their life,” Stokes told AllHipHop.com. “But if you can be on set and talk about how you’re a rapper and you have your videos being played on BET, and you did shows here and you got your music here and there. Now it’s like you stand apart from all the other actors, and it kind of makes you shine a little differently.”