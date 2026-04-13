Issa Rae Exposes Hollywood’s DEI Betrayal After A Decade of Progress

Issa Rae watches Hollywood abandon the diversity progress she fought for a decade ago, forcing her to repackage stories to survive.

Issa Rae is watching Hollywood circle back to the same old problems she spent a decade fighting against.

Ten years after her groundbreaking HBO series “Insecure” wrapped, the creator and 3x Golden Globe nominee is seeing the industry abandon the progress it claimed to have made in representation and diversity.

The shift isn’t subtle, and it’s forcing her to get creative about how she pitches projects to executives who’ve suddenly gotten cold feet.

“Hollywood is in an identity crisis right now,” Rae explained during a recent panel, according to The Wrap.

She started her YouTube series “Awkward Black Girl” because there was a genuine void in storytelling, a space where Black women’s narratives simply didn’t exist.

That project became “Insecure,” which ran for five seasons and changed the landscape. But now, even after all that progress, she’s watching the industry retreat into the same limited representation she fought to escape.

“We’re back where we started, in a way, but wiser,” Rae said.

The difference is that this time, she understands the game better. What’s changed is the language around diversity. DEI has become a dirty word in rooms where it used to be a priority, and executives are tiptoeing around the whole conversation out of fear.

Rae revealed that executives of color have literally told her they “can’t cosign you” because they’re terrified of losing their jobs if they champion diverse storytellers.

The industry’s pivot toward social media creators and away from meaningful storytelling has created a vacuum where investment in complex narratives is drying up.

“You tell them, ‘It’s not a show about a Black woman, it’s a show about class,'” she explained. “As icky as that might feel, it gets the show sold.”

It’s a survival strategy in an industry that’s suddenly hostile to the very concept of representation it celebrated just years ago.

Her recent three-year first-look deal with Paramount came after the studio followed Donald Trump’s directives on rolling back DEI following its Skydance merger.