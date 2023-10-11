J Dilla’s Brother Illa J Condemns “Gross” People’s Fake Love For Late Producer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Illa J directed his words at “leeches” who never truly loved his brother and only saw J Dilla as a way to line their pockets.

J Dilla’s younger brother Illa J delivered a fiery message to anyone leeching off the late producer’s name. Illa J vented about people exploiting connections to J Dilla without any genuine love or respect for the legendary artist, who passed away in 2006.

“It’s just gross how—not only do they use my brother, but they’re so gross that they literally use me to get to my brother,” Illa J said in an Instagram video. “And they do it in such a gross way that it just makes me disappointed in this industry and in all these people. All these people that y’all think that they love my brother so much, they just out here to make their name look closer to my brother. But they really don’t give a f### about him.”

Illa J was disgusted by disingenuous industry figures who only saw J Dilla as a source of money. Illa J did not call out anyone by name but noted “y’all know who you are” in the post’s caption.

“It’s kind of annoying,” J Dilla’s younger brother said. “I’m sick of it. I’m sick of these fake-ass m############ trying to act like they love my brother, but they really don’t. They just care about their f###### pockets. All you m############ is gross. All y’all is gross as f###.”

J Dilla, whose real name was James Yancey, died at the age of 32. His acclaimed album Donuts dropped just a few days before his death in 2006.