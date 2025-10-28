Ja Rule Admits He Jumped The Gun On Grandfather News

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ja Rule admitted he revealed his grandfather news prematurely, joking that he spilled the beans before the family was ready to share.

Ja Rule unintentionally dropped a major family update during a recent interview, revealing to the world that he’s about to become a grandfather.

The Hip-Hop veteran let the news slip during an appearance on Sherri earlier this month, telling host Sherri Shepherd, “I’m about to be a grandfather.” He laughed and added, “It doesn’t even sound right.” Then came the kicker: “Big Poppa is in the building.”

But according to a follow-up interview with ABC 7 NY, the Queens native admitted he may have spoken too soon.

“I don’t know if I announced it prematurely,” he told reporter Joelle Garguilo during a sit-down at Amali Restaurant in Manhattan. He added with a grin, “Big mouth, big papa. Spilled all the beans.”

He admitted to the slip while promoting his involvement with the 27th annual Angel Ball, a high-profile fundraiser supporting cancer research. Despite the accidental reveal, the rapper made it clear he’s embracing his new role. When asked about what he’s manifesting these days, he said, “Being the best grandfather that I could be.”

Reflecting on his own upbringing, Ja Rule shared how his father’s absence shaped his approach to fatherhood—and now grandfatherhood. “My father, the lesson that he taught was his absence. So, he gave me the greatest lesson. I didn’t ever want to be absent. You know? Part of being a man in life is showing up. Being there when you’re supposed to be there.”

The 49-year-old artist, who recently wrapped a successful tour, has also been leaning into philanthropic efforts.

At the Angel Ball, he used his platform to support cancer research while also highlighting his passion for education. Despite not finishing high school, he’s now helping build schools.

“I’m a stickler on education. I didn’t graduate from high school. I dropped out of 11th grade and went and got my GED in prison,” he said. “For me to be able to build a school, it’s a very, very dope moment for me. When people come together for a good cause and have good intentions, great things happen.”

He also shared his personal mantra from the tour: “My opening monologue to my tour was if your dreams don’t scare you, they’re not big enough. Never stop dreaming. When you do right and you work hard, good things do happen.”