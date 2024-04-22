Ja Rule Relates To Drake Going “20 Vs. 1” In Ongoing Rap Beefs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Clap Back” rapper comments on Drizzy’s ongoing battles with numerous opps.

“What the f### is this, a 20-v-one, n####?” Drake raps on his “Push Ups” diss track. Murder Inc. Records’ flagship artist Ja Rule reacted to the Canadian superstar’s current situation of facing multiple adversaries at the same time.

Following the release of Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You albums, Drake found himself on the opposing side of Future, Metro, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky and others.

“20V1 I can relate… [rolling on the floor laughing emoji],” Ja Rule tweeted. The New York City-bred recording artist also posted, “Hip-Hop is a family… and no one wins when the family feuds!!! Don’t let that go over your head… #hiphopvseverybody.”

20V1 I can relate… 🤣 — Ja Rule (@jarule) April 20, 2024

Hip hop is a family… and no one wins when the family feuds!!! Don’t let that go over your head… #hiphopvseverybody — Ja Rule (@jarule) April 20, 2024 Ja Rule infamously feuded with 50 Cent and the G-Unit collective. The bad blood between Ja and 50 has played out publicly for more than 20 years, drawing in other Murder Inc. acts. In addition, 50 Cent received backing from his musical mentors Eminem and Dr. Dre.

British television personality Piers Morgan recently asked Ja Rule about his longstanding issues involving 50 Cent, specifically questioning him about his online spat with him in February.

”I think I responded, I’m cool. I don’t get into the back and forth,” Ja stated on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show. He also added, “I really don’t do social media like that at all. I post, of course, to promote some of my things – but I’m really not the social media guy like that. I really don’t get into the back and forth with him.”