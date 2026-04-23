Jada Pinkett Smith Prevails In Court, Man Who Claims She Threatened To Kill Him

Jada Pinkett Smith wins big in court, forcing Will Smith’s ex-friend Bilaal Salaam to pay nearly $50K in attorney fees after his lawsuit crumbles.

Jada Pinkett Smith is pushing the legal pressure on Will Smith’s former friend after a judge sided with her in court.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the actress is now demanding that Bilaal Salaam cover nearly $50,000 in attorney fees she racked up defending herself against his emotional distress claims.

The judge tossed some of his allegations, and Jada’s legal team is making him pay for the legal battle.

Bilaal’s lawsuit has been a wild ride from the jump. He claims that back in September 2021 at a private movie theater during Will’s birthday celebration, Jada showed up with about seven people and confronted him directly.

According to his filing, she allegedly told him he’d “end up missing or catch a bullet” if he kept “telling her personal business,” and she demanded he sign an NDA or face consequences.

He also says one of her associates followed him to his car continuing the threats.

The problems escalated after Bilaal refused to help with damage control following the 2022 Oscars incident when Will slapped Chris Rock on stage.

Bilaal’s claims got increasingly dramatic as time went on. He alleged that Jada’s team launched a coordinated campaign against him after he started working on a memoir and gave interviews about Will’s private life.

He claims he had to flee the country for nearly two years, gained weight from stress, lost a girlfriend, and suffered severe emotional distress from the alleged harassment.

He was originally seeking three million dollars in damages for what he described as intentional infliction of emotional distress.

But Jada’s legal team dismantled his case piece by piece. They pointed out that Bilaal never provided medical records, psychological evaluations, or any professional documentation proving he actually suffered the emotional distress he claimed.

Her attorneys argued that simply stating weight gain happened and a relationship ended isn’t enough legal evidence to support his case. Jada also denied all the allegations, calling them fabricated and designed to generate publicity through what she described as a harassment campaign targeting her family.

She maintained she never publicly named Salaam in any press statements, which undermined his argument that she specifically targeted him.

The judge agreed with Jada’s position on the emotional distress claims, which is why she’s now asking him to cover her legal costs.

Salaam’s case has shifted significantly from his initial threats allegations to emotional distress claims that require substantial evidence.

The restraining order request was denied earlier this year, and the bigger lawsuit is still working its way through the court system, but this latest development puts serious pressure on Bilaal’s credibility moving forward.