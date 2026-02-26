Will Smith’s Pal Fled Country Over Jada Pinkett Threats, But Judge Isn’t Convinced

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bilaal Salaam failed to convince a Los Angeles judge that Jada Pinkett Smith should be kept 100 yards away from him permanently.

Jada Pinkett Smith lost her court battle against Bilaal Salaam when a Los Angeles judge tossed his restraining order request earlier this week, according to TMZ.

The ruling came after both parties testified in person about allegations that have been brewing for months between Will Smith’s circle and the man claiming harassment.

Salaam had asked the court to permanently keep Jada at least 100 yards away from him. His legal paperwork painted a picture of someone living in fear after what he described as threats and public attacks on his character.

The judge wasn’t convinced by his evidence and dismissed the case entirely.

Salaam told the court he suffered “seriously harmed emotionally and mentally by” Jada’s alleged harassment. He claimed, “The repeated threats and public false accusations have caused me extreme stress, anxiety humiliation and fear for my safety.”

Salaam said he fled the country for nearly two years because of the situation.

He told the judge he had been “isolated from my family and support system” and was still dealing with “sleeplessness, depression, and constant fear that I will be harmed.”

The whole thing started when Salaam filed a $3 million lawsuit against Jada Pinkett Smith over comments she made publicly.

He claims she confronted him at a private party and told him to stop talking about her family. When he refused to back down, Salaam says Will Smith and his wife launched a coordinated attack against him through their network of friends and associates.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the restraining order case was separate from the ongoing $3 million lawsuit. That bigger legal fight is still working its way through the court system and hasn’t been resolved yet.

The timing of this court loss puts more pressure on Salaam’s main lawsuit against the actress. Losing the restraining order case could hurt his credibility when the bigger money case goes to trial later this year.

Salaam’s lawyers have not announced whether they plan to appeal the restraining order decision by the March 15 deadline.