50 Cent Suggests Jay-Z’s In Hiding Over Diddy Allegations

50 Cent is not afraid to share critical takes about his industry peers in public. After going after Sean “Diddy” Combs (formerly known as Puff Daddy) for years, the Queens, New York native recently turned his attention to Jay-Z.

Diddy faces multiple sexual misconduct lawsuits. There have also been reports that federal law enforcement officials have the Bad Boy Entertainment founder under investigation for alleged sex trafficking.

“Jay in hibernation he ain’t coming outside till this s### with Puff blow over, no brunch, no lunch, no dinner. LOL [grinning squinting face emoji]. I’M ALL YOU GOT. I’M OUTSIDE!” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (May 15).

In February, Jay-Z reportedly canceled his annual pre-Grammy Awards Roc Nation Brunch. However, celebrities showed up for Jay and Beyoncé’s post-Academy Awards Gold Party the following month.

Diddy settled a highly-publicized Adult Survivors Act lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones also accused the mogul of sexual assault in a separate unsettled case.

50 Cent has not only targeted Diddy and Jay-Z in recent days. The Get Rich or Die Tryin’ album creator also clashed with Meek Mill, Ja Rule and Diddy’s son, King Combs, over the last week.