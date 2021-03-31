Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Apply For Marriage License

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper Jeezy and actress Jeannie Mai are making wedding plans after applying for a marriage license in Georgia.
According to the Fulton County Court Clerk, Jeezy and Mai signed off on paperwork on Monday (March 29th) – and now they have six months to tie the knot before the license expires.
Jeezy became engaged to Jeannie Mai in in April of 2020, after dating for a little more than two years. The Atlanta trap star decided to pop the question in 2019 during a house party in Los Angeles.
This will be the second marriage for Jeannie, who divorced from her ex-husband Freddy Harteis before she met Jeezy on the set of “The Real,” where she served as a co-host.
However, their wedding plans were posted on due to Jeannie Mai’s health crisis.