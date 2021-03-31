Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Apply For Marriage License

Jeezy and Jeannie
The gangster rapper is about to be an honest man once he gets married to his fiance, actress Jeannie Mai.

Rapper Jeezy and actress Jeannie Mai are making wedding plans after applying for a marriage license in Georgia.

According to the Fulton County Court Clerk, Jeezy and Mai signed off on paperwork on Monday (March 29th) – and now they have six months to tie the knot before the license expires.

Jeezy became engaged to Jeannie Mai in in April of 2020, after dating for a little more than two years. The Atlanta trap star decided to pop the question in 2019 during a house party in Los Angeles.

This will be the second marriage for Jeannie, who divorced from her ex-husband Freddy Harteis before she met Jeezy on the set of “The Real,” where she served as a co-host.

However, their wedding plans were posted on due to Jeannie Mai’s health crisis.

 

