Jeezy Hits The Fairway With New Eastside Golf Collaboration

Jeezy is mixing Hip-Hop flair and golf vibes in Atlanta with a collaboration with Eastside Golf, bringing street heat to the green in a way only the Snowman could pull off.

The Grammy-nominated rapper and author linked up with Eastside Golf—founded by Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl A. Cooper—to launch a limited-edition capsule that blends course-ready gear with real Hip-Hop energy.

The partnership will produce a performance polo, sleek golf gloves, custom balls, a high-end towel, a dope crewneck, and a street-styled sweatshirt with the famed Snowman logo.

“Golf has always been about precision, strategy, and mental toughness—the same qualities that built my career,” Jeezy said. Partnering with Eastside Golf allows us to show young people that this game belongs to everyone, not just country clubs. We’re bringing that same energy I put into my music straight to the course.”

A launch party will kicking off the collaboration on Monday (August 18) in ATL featuring a sit-down convo between Jeezy, Ajanaku, and Chris Womack, with ATL radio legend Ryan Cameron running the show.

Eastside Golf, which started back in 2019 in Detroit from Ajanaku’s apartment, has built its name off repping diversity and bringing younger players into the game. According to Ajanaku, this drop isn’t just about clothes—it’s a bigger movement.

“Collaborating with an artist like Jeezy is what Eastside Golf represents— authenticity, breaking barriers, and inspiring change,” Ajanaku said. “His influence in music and culture, combined with our mission to diversify golf, creates something powerful. This isn’t just apparel; it’s a movement.”

The collection is available now through Eastside Golf’s website and a few select retail spots. The Snowman’s on the green now—and he’s exchanged “birds” for birdies.