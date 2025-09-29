Jelly Roll’s Wife Bunny Xo Slams Body Comments After His 200-Pound Weight Loss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jelly Roll’s wife fired back at shallow remarks about his weight loss and reminded people that his heart and soul had never changed.

Jelly Roll faced criticism for his dramatic weight loss, but his wife, Bunnie Xo, isn’t letting the internet reduce his transformation to a superficial “glow-up.”

The “Dumb Blonde” podcast host fired back at social media commenters in a TikTok video posted Saturday (September 27), after her husband dropped nearly 200 pounds since beginning his health journey in December 2022.

“Girl, your man is so hot now that he lost all that weight,” Bunnie said, quoting a message she received. “Is he… Cause he’s always had the same face. He’s always had the same heart. He’s always had the same soul.”

She continued, “I think the most appropriate thing here to say is that he looks so much more healthier now that he has lost weight.”

The country-rap crossover artist, known for his hit “Save Me,” opened up about his weight loss in April during an appearance on the “Big Night AHT” live show.

“I started at 540 pounds. I’m 357 pounds this morning, baby,” he told host Pat McAfee. “I’m going to lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife!”

Bunnie used her platform to challenge the fixation on physical appearance, urging people to look deeper.

“We’ve gotta stop living in a ‘Shallow Hal’ world, guys,” she said. “‘Cause you know what? You might miss out on the best love of your life by judging somebody by their weight.”

Jelly Roll Eyes Up “Men’s Health” Cover

Jelly Roll, who has been open about his struggles with weight and self-image, discussed the emotional side of his transformation on Bunnie’s podcast in December 2024.

“I think that people that become as big as I became, when they lose the weight, they’re kind of ashamed,” he said. “They’re so ashamed that they go and hide and lose the weight, and then they come back out, and they don’t really know how to interact with the world.”

Now, the singer has his sights set on a bold new milestone. He wants to land on the cover of Men’s Health by March 2026 and achieve “one of the biggest transformations.”

Bunnie ended her TikTok message with a strong show of loyalty: “He’s been that dude. I’ll forever be cheering him on no matter what weight he is.”