Jermaine Jackson Faces $6.5 Million Default Judgment In Rape Case

Jermaine Jackson faces a $6.5 million default judgment after allegedly ignoring a rape lawsuit filed against him since December 2023.

Jermaine Jackson is staring down a $6.5 million default judgment without ever stepping into a courtroom.

The Jackson 5 legend’s legal troubles stem from a rape accusation filed back in December 2023, and now his silence on the case is about to cost him big time.

Rita Butler Barrett filed the lawsuit under California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, alleging that Jermaine assaulted her in the spring of 1988.

According to her legal team, she knew him through music industry connections and his ties to the Musicians’ Union. She claims he showed up at her Encino home unannounced, forced his way inside, and sexually assaulted her.

The alleged attack left her traumatized and fearing for her life, she says.

Jermaine’s legal team couldn’t be found to serve him the initial lawsuit, so Rita’s attorneys had to get court approval to publish legal notices in the Los Angeles Times.

The notices ran for four consecutive weeks in August and September 2025.

Then they had to do it all over again in February 2026 just to serve him with a statement of damages.

According to TMZ, Jermaine never responded to any of it.

Now Rita’s asking the court to enter a default judgment, which means Jermaine loses the case by default because he didn’t show up to defend himself.

She’s seeking $6.5 million in damages plus over $7,100 in legal costs tied to filing fees and publication notices. If the judge approves, Jermaine’s done before the trial even starts.

The timing of this legal battle coincides with renewed scrutiny of his brother Michael Jackson’s sexual assault allegations.

The recent release of the “Michael” biopic has reignited conversations about Michael’s past, even though the film itself doesn’t include those allegations.

Jermaine clashed with Janet Jackson over the biopic’s release, and family tensions have been running high.

Now, with Jermaine facing his own serious legal consequences, the Jackson family’s legacy continues to be tested by allegations of sexual misconduct spanning decades.