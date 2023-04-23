EXCLUSIVE: Legendary New York Rappers Pumping Iron & Bars Together With New Group And Album Fitt Lit

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jim Jones, Fabolous, Maino and Dave East are taking their passion for fitness to a new level with their rap group fit lit. Read more!

What began as a casual gathering of friends to exercise and lift weights has transformed into a full-fledged rap group called Fitt Lit, featuring Jim Jones, Fabolous, Dave East, and Maino.

The group is reshaping the Hip-Hop scene and taking fitness goals to a whole new level, one rep and rhyme at a time.

Maino, known for his 2009 hit “Hi Hater,” recently revealed in an interview that the group has been working together for some time, hinting that Fitt Lit is more than just a passing fad.

He also shared an exclusive piece of information about their upcoming project.

“I’m going to tell you some secretive s### that I’ve never talked about. There’s actually an album that’s I say maybe 85% done, me, Jim, Fabulous, and Dave East,” Maino said during an appearance on “The Amazing AllHipHop Podcast.”

Jim Jones, a founding member of the Hip-Hop group The Diplomats, has long been associated with a healthy lifestyle and promoting fitness.

He currently has his own fitness instruction business called Vamp Fitt, catering to fitness enthusiasts looking for a Hip-Hop-inspired workout experience.

Fabolous, who entered the rap scene in the early 2000s with hits like “Can’t Deny It” and “Young’n (Holla Back),” is known for his dedication to staying in shape.

Fab even started sharing his workout routines with fans on social media, encouraging a healthy lifestyle through their music and personal lives.

Dave East, a Harlem native and former Division I basketball player, has also been an advocate for fitness in his music and personal life.

The group’s focus on fitness will surely strike a chord with fans who appreciate the unique fusion of Hip-Hop and health-seeking motivational lyrics about working out and staying in shape.

There’s no release date set for the Fitt Lit project yet.