Jordan Poole Addresses Rumor He Spent $500,000 For Date With Ice Spice

NBA star Jordan Poole has addressed the claim he spent $500,000 on a date with Ice Spice. During a recent meet-and-greet, a bold young fan asked Poole if the rumor was true and Poole replied, “Definitely not.”

The chatter started in May after Cam’Ron propelled the rumor forward during an episode of his podcast, It Is What It Is. Co-host Mase brought up Poole, prompting Cam’Ron to say the former Golden State Warrior was “pissing me off.” He added Poole had been “stinking it the f### up” and hasn’t been playing well in the playoffs.

“Jordan Poole, you spent $500,000 on an Ice Spice date,” he began. “You’re a munch and you’re playing like a f###ng munch. This is not you from last year, bro. Go back to Milwaukee and figure it the f### out and get back in the playoffs ’cause you look crazy. ‘Cause I had your back last year! You got n####s out here talking ’bout, ‘What was all that Jordan Poole you was poppin’?’ You f###in’ a munch. Nah, he’s a munch, ’cause I had his back.”

He added, “Jordan Poole was in the G League and then he had the comeback, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, n###a got his just due.’ Now, you a munch. I better see a f###ing difference. … I’m sicking of that n###a.”

Cam’Ron then claimed if it was actually dating Ice Spice, it could have an impact on his performance. He continued, “What happens is this: When you start dating the Ice Spices and the people, they say, ‘Boo watching, boo watching, let me get all crazy.’ She don’t give a f###, she from the Bronx, bro. Fordham Road, have you been to Fordham Road? Jordan Poole, next time you go to New York, go around Fordham Road, Concourse, Highbridge, South Bronx. You gone see what you spent $500,000 on and be like, ‘Yo, I was wilding.’”

Find the audio clip of Poole denying the Ice Spice date below.