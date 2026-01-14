Joseph Sikora Explains What It’s Really Like Having 50 Cent For A Boss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joseph Sikora says 50 Cent is the best boss he’s ever had, always keeping it “neighborhood and never Hollywood.”

Joseph Sikora opened up about what it’s really like to work for 50 Cent during his recent appearance on The Sherri Show, giving fans rare insight into their professional relationship, which has spanned over a decade.

The Power Book IV: Force star, who plays Tommy Egan, said 50 Cent is hands down the best boss he has ever worked with in his career. Sikora explained that from their very first meeting, 50 Cent set a completely different tone than other Hollywood executives.

“He’s the best boss I ever had,” Sikora said during his interview with Sherri Shepherd. “He’s the first boss I ever had. The first time I ever met Fif, that gave me a hug. He’s like, ‘Man, we’re so lucky to have you and you killed it. You’re going to be, this is going to be amazing.'”

Sikora explained that 50 Cent’s approach immediately created an environment where he could succeed, rather than feeling pressured or intimidated.

The actor said this supportive leadership style continued throughout their working relationship on the Power franchise.

“He was also so encouraging for the Tommy role and always telling me, you know, great job and there’s a future in this and we’re going to keep working together,” Sikora shared. “He keeps his word.”

The Chicago native emphasized what he believes sets 50 Cent apart from other entertainment industry executives. According to Sikora, 50 Cent maintains his authentic personality and values regardless of his success in Hollywood.

“I would say [50 Cent] always keeps it neighborhood and never Hollywood,” Sikora explained to Shepherd.

When Shepherd asked if Sikora believed 50 Cent when he promised him his own spin-off show, the actor said he trusted his boss completely. Sikora recalled 50 Cent telling him that he would eventually have his own show.

“Yeah, he said it like season three, he’s like, you know, you’re going to have your own show on this,” Sikora remembered. “I was just like, all right, if you say so, I’m here, boss. Like, put me in, coach.”

That promise came true with Power Book IV: Force, which follows Tommy Egan’s journey in Chicago. However, the show is now coming to an end with its third and final season, which concludes on January 16, 2026.

Season three of Power Book IV: Force has delivered intense storylines, including major character deaths and shifting alliances in Chicago’s drug trade. The season featured Tommy’s fragile coalition with the CBI, run by the Sampson brothers, Diamond and Jenard, which faced betrayals and violence.

Recent episodes saw the death of JP Gibbs, Tommy’s half-brother, which sparked an all-out war, leading to Diamond’s tragic death in episode nine when he stepped in front of bullets meant for his brother, Jenard, during a church shootout.

Sikora hinted that while Power Book IV: Force ends Tommy’s Chicago story, fans might see the character again in future projects.

The actor said he would continue playing Tommy Egan as long as showrunner Gary Lennon keeps writing for the character, suggesting Tommy could appear in other Power universe shows, such as the upcoming Power: Legacy.