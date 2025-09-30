Judge Joe Brown Nicknames Lizzo “Hogzilla” During Scathing Critique Of Flute Performance

Brown criticized Lizzo’s performance and appearance, calling her “grotesque” and accusing the media of celebrating unhealthy lifestyles.

Judge Joe Brown unleashed a scathing critique of Lizzo during a recent appearance on The Art of Dialogue, targeting her appearance, public behavior and what he sees as a broader cultural shift in beauty standards and health.

“Lizzo looks grotesque and she’s an embarrassment,” Brown said, referencing the singer’s viral performance where she played a crystal flute once owned by former U.S. President James Madison. “She shows up at a major Philharmonic production and she’s using a glass flute that belonged to a President of the United States of America. All of the women there are in formal ball gowns down to their ankles. The men have on white tie and tails and she shows up naked with a flimsy little piece of lingerie on looking like a hogzilla playing that glass flute. Yes, she has talent, but what is she doing?”

Brown then shifted his focus to the evolving standards in media, particularly in fitness and modeling. He criticized Sports Illustrated for what he described as a decline in physical ideals.

“Take Sports Illustrated,” he continued. “Tell you where it’s progress to. Sports Illustrated starts off and it still is there. You get the prime examples of male physical prowess. These physically impressive specimens of masculinity, football players, boxers, wrestlers, track stars, swimmers, skiers, you know, they are the epitome of fitness. You used to have the women counterparts, the models. They were beautiful, toned bodies, looked like racehorses. And now you got fat slobs on there that look like they couldn’t run from the front porch to the sidewalk. And that’s supposed to be female beauty.”

Brown continued his commentary with a comparison to the Muppets character Miss Piggy, saying, “Well, what did you just say about the boys that are still in there looking physically fit, Superman style specimens of masculinity, and now they get Miss Piggy and I’m sorry.

“I walked in a barbecue place not long ago and I’m looking at the wall and there is a full-size poster of Miss Piggy and Miss Piggy used to go look grotesque. Remember when she used to chase her Kermit and Kermit would be trying to get away? Now I’m looking at Miss Piggy and Miss Piggy looks normal cuz most of the women in the place look like Miss Piggy or they’re bigger.”

He added that while he doesn’t question the worth of individuals, he believes the glorification of unhealthy lifestyles is dangerous. “Not saying that they’re not lovely personal women, but they’re going to drop dead a heart attack, strokes, or whatever, Type 2 diabetes because of the problems. That’s not healthy.”

Brown concluded by suggesting that Lizzo’s public persona is masking deeper issues. “They’re glorifying people that couldn’t make it in the real world. What happens if there is a natural disaster? These people wouldn’t survive. So why are you trying to push this? It’s compensation for an inferiority complex.

“That’s the psychology behind it. That woman detests and despises herself, but she broadcasts it as an effort to convince others that she’s proud of it. She’s not. She needs help. Not not adulation. She needs help. I feel sorry for her.”

Brown’s remarks have reignited debates around body image, representation and public shaming, particularly in the entertainment industry. Lizzo has not yet responded to Brown’s comments as of publication.