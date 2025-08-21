Julia Fox Can’t See How Any Man Would Be Beneficial After Kanye West Romance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Julia Fox opened up about being pansexual and explained why men haven’t been part of her love life for the past two years.

Julia Fox shocked everyone last year after reposting a TikTok and dropping a comment that had folks thinking she came out as a lesbian—but turns out, that wasn’t exactly the whole picture.

In a tell-all with Allure, the Uncut Gems star set things straight, saying she actually identifies as pansexual.

“I’m pansexual; I could be attracted to anyone and anything,” she said. “If it were just down to the physical, I’m more attracted to the female body. Men don’t do it for me at all (physically), but I can be attracted to a man’s mind. I’m a vibes person.”

Julia’s love life has always been a bit of a headline magnet—she had a short thing with Kanye West and was once married to pilot Peter Artemiev.

But as of 2025, she said she hasn’t been romantically or sexually involved with a guy in two years. And honestly? She doesn’t miss it.

“The way my life is, I can’t see why a man would be beneficial,” she said. “I’m laser-focused on being a good mom, on being a good provider, on making my dreams come true. There’s just so much more you can do with your time than waiting around to see if a guy’s going to text you back or not.”

Julia’s been open about her attraction to women, but she says it hasn’t quite turned into anything serious yet.

“I’ve definitely had crushes and did some stuff, but it’s never gotten to full relationship status,” she said.

She also pointed out how tough it can be for women to realize they’re queer in a world that teaches them to appeal to men.

“I think women have a harder time (realizing they’re queer) because we are so programmed to perform for men,” she said.