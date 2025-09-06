Justin Bieber Drops “Swag II,” Song With Hurricane Chris Shocks Fans

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Justin Bieber issued “Swag II” after a midnight delay, frustrating listeners who had been promised the album would drop on Friday.

Justin Bieber delivered his second surprise album of 2025 with a 44-track double release called Swag II, but not before a brief delay left his followers refreshing their screens in frustration.

The 31-year-old pop star had teased the project on Thursday by posting images of its bubblegum-pink cover, which was plastered across billboards and global landmarks.

The album was slated to hit streaming services at midnight on Friday, but when it didn’t appear on time, some of his most loyal listeners took to social media to vent.

Bieber responded in real time, sharing a screenshot of a text to his manager asking, “Where the album was,” and captioned it, “It’s comingggggg (sic).”

He followed up with more posts, writing, “Me waiting with u, not baiting u, not sure wut the f**kkyyy is going on clicking refreshhhhhh (sic)” and, “I’m sorry for the wait their (sic) telling me any second.”

Roughly an hour after midnight in California, Swag II finally went live across platforms. Bieber confirmed the drop by posting screenshots from Spotify, Apple Music and other services.

And oddly enough, one of the biggest talked about songs was not his collabation with Gunna, Sexyy Redd, Druski, Tems, Lil B, or Bakar, it was his cut “POPPIN’ MY S***” with Shreveport rapper, Hurricane Chris.

The new project follows Swag, a 21-track album released just two months ago with no advance notice. Swag II more than doubles that output, clocking in at 2 hours and 11 minutes.

The album includes features from Tems, Bakar, Hurricane Chris, Lil B, Eddie Benjamin, Gunna, Sexyy Red and comedian Druski, among others.

This marks the first time the “Baby” singer has released two albums in the same calendar year. Before Swag in July, his last studio album was 2021’s Justice.

Swag II officially dropped on September 5, 2025.

