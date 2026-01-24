Kai Cenat Betrayed: Assistant Reveals Gigi NBA YoungBoy Messages

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kai Cenat’s assistant, Brianna, leaked explosive messages proving ex-Gigi had an affair with NBA YoungBoy, confirming cheating rumors.

A close associate of Kai Cenat just dropped the messiest news of 2026, so far.

His assistant, Brianna, leaked private messages that prove his ex-girlfriend, Gigi, was having an affair with NBA YoungBoy behind his back. The screenshots hit social media like a nuclear bomb. Fans watched Gigi beg NBA YoungBoy for attention in texts that read like a desperate love letter.

She asked him to spend time with her while she was still with Kai Cenat. Brianna didn’t hold back when she exposed the whole situation. The assistant shared evidence that Gigi used fake Instagram accounts to hide her cheating for months. These weren’t innocent conversations either.

The leaked messages show Gigi practically throwing herself at NBA YoungBoy. She wrote things that would make any boyfriend sick to his stomach.

Kai Cenat's assistant, Bri, fully exposes Gigi for cheating on Kai with NBA YoungBoy using his finsta, having secret meetups with YoungBoy in Las Vegas, and coming up with an elaborate plan to manipulate Kai into believing a fake story 👀😬 pic.twitter.com/kAp1ceijgW — chrome (@staychrome) January 24, 2026

One text asked when they could meet up again. NBA YoungBoy apparently never responded to most of her messages.

“Kentrell, we just don’t need to talk my feelings for you will never go away as long as I keep dealing with you,” Gigi allegedly wrote.

The screenshots show him leaving her on read multiple times. That makes Gigi look even more desperate in the whole situation. NBA YoungBoy tried reaching out to Kai directly after the drama exploded online.

But Kai Cenat ignored every attempt at contact.

The timing of these leaks feels calculated and brutal. Brianna waited until after Kai announced his breakup to drop this evidence, as Gigi denied the cheating allegations for weeks. She claimed she left Kai and that he was making up stories about her.

Those denials look pretty weak now that actual text messages are floating around.

Kai announced his breakup on December 27 with an emotional tweet. “I’m single, I will never be in another relationship again,” he wrote. Now everyone knows why he felt so betrayed.

Gigi tried defending herself after the messages leaked. She claimed the screenshots were fake or taken out of context. But the evidence looks pretty damning when you see the full conversations.