Kim Kardashian Caught In Another Photoshop Controversy

Kim Kardashian is hitting back at her critics who claimed she photoshopped a picture of her own belly button! Read more!

Kim Kardashian has denied digitally altering images to hide her belly button.

The TV personality uploaded three photos showing her posing in a crop top and trousers from her SKIMS shapewear line, and added the caption: “Sunday in my @skims.”

After several followers asked whether she had used Photoshop to airbrush her stomach, Kim quickly rejected the claims.

“Come on guys… Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Later on, Kim also shut down a rumor that she changed her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s jawline and nose in a recent photo of them that she posted on online, and uploaded the original live photo as evidence.

However, the star did confess that she had switched-up images of her niece, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True, that she posted in December.

The snaps were originally taken at Disneyland earlier in the year and featured Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi.

“OK OK soooo you know I am all about my aesthetic. And my IG (Instagram) grid is pink and blue lately. Isn’t it so cute? The original pics were Stormi! However I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said she wasn’t really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that! But it wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly,” the 41-year-old continued. “It wasn’t the aesthetic I was going for, and I can own up to that! You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul. And I will be damned if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid.”