Kim Kardashian Celebrates Son Psalm’s Birthday With Marvel-Themed Party

Kim Kardashian transformed an arcade into a superhero playground Sunday (May 26) to celebrate her son Psalm’s sixth birthday with a party inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine.

The SKIMS founder shared snapshots from the event on Instagram, showing off balloon arrangements, themed signage and a towering cake modeled after the Marvel characters portrayed by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

The cake, shaped like the two antiheroes, served as the centerpiece of the celebration. Kardashian captioned the post, “Psalms 6th Birthday Party (sic),” followed by a heart emoji.

The party took place at a local arcade, where Psalm was seen darting around with a bubble gun and joining in on group games.

In one photo, Kim played a basketball arcade game, while another showed her posing with her mother, Kris Jenner, sister Khloé Kardashian, and nieces Dream Kardashian, 8, and True Thompson, 7.

Psalm is the youngest of four children Kim shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, including North, 11, Saint, 9, and Chicago, 7.

It remains unclear if the rapper attended the party.

The celebration comes just months ahead of the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, one of the most anticipated films of 2024.