Kim Kardashian Claims Close Insider Put Bounty On Her Head

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian claimed in a new trailer that someone close to her tried to have her killed, setting the tone for a tense season of “The Kardashians” debuting October 23.

Kim Kardashian dropped a chilling allegation in the season seven trailer of The Kardashians, revealing that someone she trusted allegedly plotted to have her killed.

“Someone extremely close to me put a hit out on my life,” Kardashian says in a voiceover, as footage shows her stepping out of a car and later appearing visibly shaken.

The clip teases a darker tone for the upcoming Hulu season, with the 44-year-old mogul confronting what appears to be a profoundly personal betrayal.

The trailer doesn’t identify the individual or provide a timeline, but the gravity of Kardashian’s words hangs heavy over the teaser. In one scene, she stares tensely at a computer screen.

In another, she sits for a confessional, looking emotional as she says, “I’m happy it’s over.”

The trailer also captures Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner reacting to the tense environment.

“Everybody’s kind of on edge,” Kendall says in a voiceover. Kylie adds, “I heard footsteps walking into my room.” A police cruiser is seen arriving at a home as Kardashian says, “I am terrified out of my mind.”

Kardashian’s representatives have not issued a statement, and it remains unclear whether law enforcement investigated the alleged threat or if it was handled privately.

Beyond the headline-grabbing moment, the teaser also touches on more personal family milestones.

Kendall and Kylie reflect on saying goodbye to their childhood home.

“Kylie and I have so much history in that house,” Kendall says. “We’ve snuck boys in that house and gotten each other out of trouble in that house and fought in that house.”

Season seven of The Kardashians premieres October 23 on Hulu and Disney+.