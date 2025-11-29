Kim Kardashian Has Holes In Her Brain Scan Reveals

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian’s brain scan revealed reduced activity in critical areas as she studied for the bar exam, raising concerns about the toll of chronic stress.

Kim Kardashian received a jarring reality check during a recent episode of The Kardashians when a brain scan revealed what her doctor described as “holes” in her brain activity, just as she was deep into preparations for the California bar exam.

The SKIMS mogul sat down with Dr. Daniel Amen, a psychiatrist known for using brain imaging to assess mental health, who broke down the scan results in blunt terms.

“The low activity meant the front part of her brain wasn’t firing the way it should,” Dr. Amen told Kardashian, who appeared visibly rattled by the findings.

The scan showed reduced function in key areas responsible for focus, decision-making and memory, a fierce blow for someone trying to pass one of the most grueling professional exams in the country.

Kardashian, who had previously been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm, initially dismissed the scan’s implications. But Dr. Amen linked the diminished brain activity to the immense pressure she’s been under while studying.

“It’s stress,” he explained, connecting the dots between her academic grind and neurological fatigue.

At first, Kardashian believed the aneurysm stemmed from the emotional toll of her drawn-out divorce from Kanye West, which had played out under the glare of public scrutiny.

But over time, it became clear that the relentless pace of her legal studies was taking its own toll. Her intense bar prep routine, long hours, high stakes, and little rest had become more than just a mental strain.

According to Dr. Amen, it was physically altering how her brain functions. The scan’s “holes” weren’t literal gaps, but areas of low activity that could impact her ability to retain information and make quick decisions.

For Kardashian, who has already failed the bar exam, that’s a concerning obstacle. Dr. Amen didn’t leave her without tools. He offered her strategies to manage her stress and improve cognitive function.

But the reality remains: Kardashian is stuck in a loop where the very act of studying harder may be making it harder to succeed.