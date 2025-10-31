Kim Kardashian Questions Moon Landing:”There’s No Gravity On The Moon”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian dismissed the 1969 moon landing as fake in a recent episode of The Kardashians, citing TikTok theories and Buzz Aldrin interviews.

Kim Kardashian stirred up controversy and conspiracy in one breath when she told The Kardashians cameras that she doesn’t believe the 1969 moon landing ever happened.

While filming scenes for her legal drama All Fair, Kardashian took a break between takes to share her theory with co-star Sarah Paulson, claiming that astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin never set foot on the lunar surface.

“I’m sending you, so far, a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and… the other one,” Kardashian said as she tried to sway Paulson with supposed evidence. She pointed to a clip she had seen, saying, “This girl says, ‘What was the scariest moment?’ And (Aldrin) goes, ‘There was no scary moment, cause it didn’t happen. It could’ve been scary, but it wasn’t, cause it didn’t happen.'”

The SKIMS founder suggested the 95-year-old Aldrin may have accidentally revealed the truth, saying, “So I think it didn’t happen.”

😅 Kim Kardashian tries to sway her "All's Fair" costar Sarah Paulson that the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing didn't happen. https://t.co/tYTffUFo8u



🎥: Hulu pic.twitter.com/LbhYLzmXM7 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 30, 2025

Paulson responded with curiosity, telling Kim she planned to do a “massive deep dive” into the theory. Later, in a confessional scene filmed in her trailer, Kardashian doubled down on her belief that the Apollo 11 mission was staged.

“I don’t think we did. I think it was fake,” she said. “I’ve seen a few videos (of) Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn’t happen. He says it all the time now, in interviews. Why does Buzz Aldrin say it didn’t happen?”

Kardashian also questioned the physics of the mission.

“There’s no gravity on the moon – why is the flag blowing? The shoes that they have in the museum that they wore on the moon (have) a different (foot)print than the photos. Why are there no stars?”

When a producer warned her that her comments might trigger backlash, she shrugged it off. “They’re gonna say I’m crazy no matter what. But like, go to TikTok. See for yourself.”