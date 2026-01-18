Lamar Odom DUI Arrest Article – Complete

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Former NBA champion Lamar Odom was arrested Saturday in Las Vegas for DUI and speeding, marking his second drunk driving arrest since 2013.

Lamar Odom was arrested Saturday (January 17) morning in Las Vegas for driving under the influence. The former NBA champion remains in custody as of press time.

Police booked the 47-year-old on DUI charges around dawn Saturday. Officers also hit him with two traffic violations. He was driving more than 41 miles per hour over the speed limit. Cops also cited him for improper lane change and failure to maintain his lane.

This marks Odom’s second DUI arrest in just over a decade. His legal troubles stretch back years and include a disturbing pattern of substance abuse issues.

The two-time NBA champion’s most recent arrest comes after he spent years trying to rebuild his life.

Odom opened multiple drug treatment centers in California through his Odom Wellness Treatment Centers. He’s been helping other people battle addiction since getting clean himself.

But Saturday’s arrest shows his demons might still be haunting him. The former Lakers star has faced a long road of addiction and legal problems that nearly killed him.

Odom’s arrest history reads like a cautionary tale about fame and addiction. His most serious legal trouble happened in August 2013 when California Highway Patrol officers arrested him for DUI. Police said he was driving in a “serpentine manner” on the 101 Freeway around 3:54 A.M.

Officers noted he showed clear signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

That 2013 arrest landed him in Van Nuys jail on $15,000 bail. He spent three and a half hours behind bars before getting released. Odom later pleaded no contest to the charges in December 2013. The court sentenced him to three years’ probation and three months of alcohol education classes.

The 2013 DUI arrest happened during the darkest period of Odom’s life. His marriage to Khloe Kardashian was falling apart due to his drug use and erratic behavior. The reality TV star kicked him out of their home that same month after years of trying to help him get clean.

Odom’s addiction problems reached a terrifying peak in October 2015. He nearly died from an overdose at the Love Ranch brothel in Nevada. Workers found him unconscious after he collapsed from a dangerous mix of drugs and alcohol.

The overdose put Odom in a coma for four days. Doctors told his family he suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks during his hospitalization. Medical staff at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas didn’t think he would survive. Khloe rushed to his bedside despite their separation and helped make medical decisions during his recovery.

Odom later claimed someone slipped drugs into his drink that night. He said he only had one drink before losing consciousness. But the incident left him fighting for his life and changed everything about how he approached sobriety.

His near-death experience became a wake-up call that finally motivated him to get serious about recovery. Odom spent months in rehabilitation and worked hard to rebuild his relationships with family and friends.

The 6-foot-10 forward had a successful 14-year NBA career before addiction derailed his life. He played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. Odom won two NBA championships with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010 alongside Kobe Bryant.

His basketball success made him a household name before he married into the Kardashian family. Odom and Khloe met in August 2009 and married just one month later in September. Their whirlwind romance played out on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and their own spin-off show,s Khloe & Lamar.

The marriage lasted until 2016 when their divorce finally became official. Khloe had filed for divorce in 2013 but put the proceedings on hold during his medical crisis. She wanted to be able to make decisions about his care while he recovered from the overdose.

Saturday’s arrest raises questions about whether Odom has relapsed or if this represents an isolated incident. His representatives haven’t released any statements about the Las Vegas arrest. The Clark County jail system shows he remains in custody as authorities process the charges.