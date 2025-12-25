Latto Delivers Holiday Magic To 500 Atlanta Families Through Annual Christmas Drive

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Grammy-nominated rapper Latto helped over 500 Atlanta families through her fifth annual Christmas charity drive with major brand partnerships.

Latto brought Christmas magic to Atlanta families through her fifth annual charity drive, which helped more than 500 local households. The Grammy-nominated rapper’s Win Some Give Some foundation partnered with major brands to deliver holiday assistance across Clayton County.

The “Big Mama” artist organized the Christmas In Clayco event with support from Sims, Amazon and Apple. Families received donations and sponsorships through the foundation Latto launched in 2021 to help at-risk youth with resources and self-esteem support.

The timing proved perfect as Clayton County recently proclaimed December 18 as official Latto Day. The county also honored the 26-year-old with the key to the city, recognizing her ongoing community contributions.

Latto’s charitable efforts have grown significantly since she started the annual Christmas drive. Her 2023 event donated over $500,000 worth of gifts to families, while her 2024 fourth annual drive provided $300,000 to 200 families. The foundation has consistently expanded its reach each year.

The Atlanta native has maintained strong momentum in her music career alongside her philanthropy. She earned a 2025 Grammy nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance with “Big Mama” and completed numerous high-profile collaborations this year with Summer Walker, 21 Savage, Young Nudy and GloRilla.

Latto dropped her summer single “Somebody” in May and released an alternate version of “Blick Sum” featuring Playboi Carti. She also completed European festival dates and sold-out London shows while maintaining her community focus.

The rapper has committed to additional foundation initiatives and music projects in 2026. Her Christmas In Clayco event continues growing as a cornerstone holiday tradition for Atlanta-area families in need.