Lauryn Hill Working On Resolving Latest Massive Tax Debt

Lauryn Hill entered into a repayment plan with New Jersey to settle nearly $900,000 in unpaid state income taxes stemming from her canceled 2024 tour.

According to TMZ, the New Jersey Division of Taxation filed two separate liens against the entertainer. The first lien covered an unpaid debt of $133,246.

The second lien totaled $758,912.02. Both liens remain active in the system.

A spokesperson for Hill told TMZ that “Ms. Hill is complying with a repayment plan she entered into with the State of New Jersey to resolve state income tax liabilities incurred after cancellation of a tour, which greatly impacted the tour’s cash flow.”

The Grammy-winning artist knows exactly how serious the IRS can become after serving three months in federal prison back in 2013.

Hill pleaded guilty in 2012 to three counts of tax evasion for failing to file returns for $1.8 million in income earned between 2005 and 2007.

She reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, on July 8, 2013, and was released on October 4, 2013, after completing her sentence plus three months of home confinement.

The timing of Hill’s repayment plan comes as her former Fugees bandmate Pras Michel dropped his fraud lawsuit against her on March 11, 2026.

Michel had accused Hill of mismanaging the group’s canceled 2024 reunion tour and allegedly taking improper cuts of tour proceeds.

With that legal battle resolved, Hill now has additional financial resources to address her tax obligations.

Pras must report to federal prison by March 30, 2026, to begin serving his 14-year sentence for illegal foreign lobbying and campaign finance violations.