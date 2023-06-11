Lil Durk Says He’s “Down To Drink Pee” In Scraped Verse For Drake Single

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The original version of the song leaked on Saturday (June 10) and finds the Chicago native rapping about some interesting subject matter.

Lil Durk is one of many collaborators Drake has worked with over the years. In April, the two rappers connected on “Search & Rescue,” a single released through OVO Sounds/Republic Records. The track peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.

The original version of the song leaked on Saturday (June 10) and finds Lil Durk rapping about some interesting subject matter. As posted on Genius, Lil Durk apparently wouldn’t mind drinking his girlfriend India Royale’s urine as part of their sex life.

He raps, “I’m worse than Kevin Gates, I’m me (Yeah, yeah)/India know I’m down to drink pee (Woah, woah, woah, I-I-I)/OP, mix it with the lean (Yeah, yeah).”

Lil Durk’s scrapped verse on Drake’s “Search & Rescue” 😳

—-//#drake heard that "Down to drink pee.." and was like naw😭😂pic.twitter.com/ppMBD3syUe — Dom Frío (@dom_kictv) June 11, 2023

As Lil Durk suggests in his verse, Kevin Gates has said some decidedly outrageous things about what he does behind closed doors. In January, Gates admitted to drinking a woman’s urine while driving, which is what Lil Durk is referencing.

Speaking to the host of the Fancy Talk Show, Gates was asked about using urine during sex and he replied, “I love it. I love for a woman to p### in my mouth, that’s beautiful.”

He added he once drank a woman’s urine while behind the wheel: “I had a woman pee in a cup while I was driving and I drink it, right there, because there was just nothing. I was so infatuated with this woman to where there was nothing about her that was nasty.”

As for Lil Durk fans on social media, they aren’t impressed. One said matter-of-factly, “Aye i am no longer a Lil Durk fan.” Most people seemed genuinely disgusted by Lil Durk’s confession.

The official “Search & Rescue” version was initially unveiled during SiriusXM radio station’s Sound 42 in March. The song revolves around Drake’s fantasy relationship and features production by BNYX, Sad Pony and OVO’s longtime collaborator 40. It also features a sample from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” related to Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West.