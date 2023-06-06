Dreamville Co-Founder Calls Cap On Rumor Lil Durk Paid J. Cole $978K For “All My Life” Verse

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“All My Life” became Lil Durk’s third Top 10 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The J. Cole-assisted single helped the Almost Healed album open with 125,000 first-week units.

Following the success of the “All My Life” collaboration, speculation about the track, Lil Durk, and J. Cole began circulating online. For example, one social media rumor claimed Durk paid Cole $978,000 for his verse.

Ibrahim Hamad, the co-founder of J. Cole’s Dreamville Records, took to Twitter to shoot down some gossip about the “All My Life” record. He simply posted a blue cap emoji in response to the alleged $978K payout.

The “🧢” reaction from Ibrahim Hamad likely represents him debunking the alleged disinformation. However, Hamad did not offer any further explanation about possible behind-the-scenes deals associated with Lil Durk’s “All My Life.”

“I’ve been talking to [J. Cole], checking up on him, just seeing how you’re doing. You wait for the right moment for him to ask to be on the song,” said Lil Durk about collaborating with the Dreamville emcee.

Durk also added, “The song [gotta] be big. I just wanted to be like, ‘I want J. Cole on the song.’ So when we do the song, the first person popped in my head, I’m like, ‘I got to get J. Cole on this.’”

In addition to J. Cole’s contribution, Lil Durk’s Almost Healed album features other acts such as Alicia Keys, Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Morgan Wallen, and the late Juice Wrld. Both Cole and Keys appeared in music videos for tracks from the project.