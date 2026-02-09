Lil Nas X Goes Bargain Hunting – In Clothes – Ahead Of Court Date For Naked Romp

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Nas X bought a used refrigerator at a South Central LA store on Friday while awaiting his March 12 court hearing for felony charges.

Lil Nas X was spotted buying a used refrigerator at an appliance store in South Central Los Angeles on Friday. The 26-year-old rapper wore a white cowboy hat and face mask during the shopping trip.

According to The Daily Mail, Lil Nas X helped load the heavy appliance into his SUV after making the purchase. He wore an American flag t-shirt, black shorts and black cowboy boots for the outing.

The Star Walkin’ artist stopped at Home Depot after buying the refrigerator. Observers watched him complete both errands before heading home with his new appliance.

This shopping trip comes weeks before his March 12 preliminary court hearing in the Los Angeles Superior Court. Hill faces four felony charges from his August 21 arrest on Ventura Boulevard.

LAPD officers arrested the rapper after he was filmed walking down the street in white boots and underwear. The video showed him shouting song lyrics at passing cars and making hand gestures.

Hill removed his underwear during the incident and put an orange traffic cone on his head. He told a bystander he was going to a party before the police arrived.

Officers say Hill was completely naked when they took him into custody. The rapper allegedly threw punches at three different police officers during the arrest.

LAPD initially charged him with misdemeanor battery on a police officer. Prosecutors later filed three felony counts of battery with injury on a peace officer and one felony count of resisting an executive officer.

Hill was transported to a hospital for evaluation related to a possible drug overdose. He returned to police custody after medical treatment.

The rapper pleaded not guilty to all charges at his arraignment on August 25. He posted $75,000 bail and was released from jail the same day.

A judge ordered Hill to attend Narcotics Anonymous meetings as part of his bail conditions. He has been complying with all court requirements since his release.

Hill completed an inpatient treatment program for mental health issues after the arrest. Sources say he has been working on his recovery and staying out of trouble.

The rapper could face up to five years in state prison if convicted on all charges. His legal team has not commented publicly on the case.

The preliminary hearing will determine if there’s enough evidence to proceed to trial.