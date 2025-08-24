New Video Shows Lil Nas X Totally Naked Giving “Monster” Performance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Nas X made headlines after being arrested in LA for walking around naked and swinging at cops while rapping Nicki Minaj lyrics.

Turns out Lil Nas X went completely naked during a wild scene in LA early Thursday morning that landed him behind bars, where he is currently sitting – with clothes on.

On Thursday afternoon (August 21), footage of the rapper walking down Ventura Boulevard in nothing but tighty-whities and a pair of white cowboy boots went viral.

The rapper was dancing around in the street, talking to passersby and at one point, he even put a traffic cone on his head as an onlooker filmed the entire bizarre incident.

As if that weren’t weird enough, new footage has emerged showing the Grammy-winning rapper walking butt-naked through the middle of the street around 5:45 A.M., giving full performance energy while shouting lyrics and throwing hand signs.

Footage shows Lil Nas rapping Nicki Minaj bars from “Monster” as he prances around fully nude in the wee hours of the morning, just narrowly avoiding getting run down by a speeding car that whips past him.

After dozens of phone calls, the LAPD rolled up on Lil Nas X and the situation had escalated.

Cops say Nas “charged” at them and managed to punch one officer twice in the face. He was arrested on suspicion of battery and taken to the hospital because they suspected he might’ve overdosed on something.

Lil Nas X was booked into Van Nuys Jail later that morning and is locked up until his court hearing on Monday.