Lil Nas X Arrested After Naked Street Incident Allegedly Turned Violent

Jail records show the “Old Town Road” rapper was taken into custody Thursday morning (August 21) in Van Nuys after allegedly attacking a police officer during a nude street incident.

Lil Nas X was arrested on Thursday (August 21) in Van Nuys after a bizarre early morning incident involving an alleged assault on a police officer, AllHipHop can confirm.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records, the 26-year-old rapper was booked at 6:10 a.m. local time and is currently being held without bail on a misdemeanor battery charge against a peace officer.

Authorities say the “Old Town Road” artist was seen walking in the middle of a street wearing only white underwear and cowboy boots. Witnesses told police he then removed the remaining clothing and lunged at an officer. Law enforcement sources also stated he was transported to a hospital shortly after the arrest due to concerns he may have overdosed.

The incident began when bystanders spotted Lil Nas X in his underwear and cowboy boots strolling down the middle of Ventura Boulevard, prompting calls to emergency services. He was initially spotted around 4 a.m. in Studio City, where he appeared disoriented and placed an orange traffic cone on his head.

According to video obtained by TMZ, he pointed at a passing car and mumbled about going to a party.

“Hey don’t be late to the party tonight,” he says, to which the person recording him says, “Where at?” Lil Nas X thens stars signing and says, “Didn’t I tell you to put your phone down? I am serving you and you better be at the f###### party tonight. Get my good side. Every side.”

Police responded to the scene, where the situation escalated. No further details have been released regarding the officer involved or the outcome of the hospital evaluation.

The Grammy Award winner, known for his bold public persona and headline-grabbing performances, has not commented publicly on the arrest.

As of late Thursday afternoon, Lil Nas X remained in custody.