Lil Nas X Gives Update On Paralyzed Face After Hospital Visit

Lil Nas X provided an update on his health scare after he was rushed to the hospital because the side of his face became paralyzed.

Lil Nas X revealed he was hospitalized Tuesday after suddenly losing movement on the right side of his face, posting a video from a hospital bed that left followers stunned and concerned.

The 26-year-old shared the clip on Instagram, showing himself in a hospital gown while attempting to smile. The right side of his face appeared frozen.

“When I smile, this is me doing a full smile right now by the way… it’s like, what the f###,” he said in the video. “I can’t even laugh right, bro. What the f###! Oh my God. So… oh my God, bro. So… yeah.”

In the caption, he wrote, “Soooo lost control of the right side of my face.” The Grammy-winning performer provided additional medical details in a follow-up post on his Instagram stories.

“I’ve been chewing a lot so I can get this muscle strong,” the rapper said while donning a pink shower cap. “It’s much better, it’s much better. My eye still has to play catch-up, but I can give a genuine smile, so that’s good.

Support poured in quickly from fellow celebrities.

Taraji P. Henson commented, “Get well baby,” while Wanda Sykes added, “Get well love. Sometimes your body tells you to sit down somewhere. Rest up.”

The health scare comes as Lil Nas X gears up for the release of his sophomore album Dreamboy, which is expected to drop later this year.



