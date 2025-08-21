Lil Nas X Hospitalized After He’s Found Wandering L.A. Streets Nearly Naked

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Nas X was taken to a Los Angeles hospital early Thursday (August 21) after police encountered him sauntering down the middle of Ventura Boulevard nearly naked, prompting multiple 911 calls from concerned residents.

The 26-year-old rapper, wearing only underwear and cowboy boots, was spotted around 4 a.m. in Studio City, where he appeared disoriented and placed an orange traffic cone on his head. According to video obtained by TMZ, he pointed at a passing car and mumbled about going to a party.

“Hey don’t be late to the party tonight,” he says, to which the person recording him says, “Where at?” Lil Nas X thens stars signing and says, “Didn’t I tell you to put your phone down? I am serving you and you better be at the f###### party tonight. Get my good side. Every side.” He then strikes a pose and starts to dance.

Several people in the area contacted authorities, fearing a possible overdose. When officers arrived, they found Lil Nas X still in the street. Law enforcement sources said he charged at officers, who then restrained him and placed him in handcuffs before calling paramedics.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remains under medical care. Police said charges may still be filed depending on the outcome of the investigation.

The Atlanta-born artist, born Montero Hill, rose to fame in 2019 with his viral hit “Old Town Road,” a genre-blending track that broke records and redefined the boundaries of rap and country music. The remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus spent 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the longest-running chart-topper in history at the time.

As of Thursday afternoon, no further updates on his condition have been released.