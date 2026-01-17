Lil Tay Says OnlyFans Requires More Skill Than Regular Jobs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Lil Tay fired back at critics who questioned the difficulty of OnlyFans work.

The 18-year-old internet personality posted a lengthy rant on X that sparked heated debate across social media platforms. Tay argued that being an OnlyFans model ranks among the toughest careers available today. She pushed back against people who dismiss adult content creation as easy money.

“Being an OF model is genuinely one of the hardest jobs in the modern economy,” Tay wrote in her X post. “People only deny that because they fundamentally misunderstand what the work actually involves.”

The former child influencer-turned “p### star in training” broke down exactly what goes into running a successful OnlyFans account. She described managing multiple business roles simultaneously without traditional workplace benefits.

Being an OF model is genuinely one of the hardest jobs in the modern economy, and people only deny that because they fundamentally misunderstand what the work actually involves.



It is not “posting a few pics and getting rich” It is running a full scale digital business where we… — LIL TAY (@liltay) January 16, 2026

“It is not posting a few pics and getting rich,” Tay explained. “It is running a full-scale digital business where we are the product, the brand, the marketing team, customer support, PR, legal risk and emotional labor all at once.”

Tay detailed the constant demands for content creation and marketing that OnlyFans creators face daily. She emphasized how algorithm changes can instantly destroy visibility and income streams. The Vancouver-born creator also highlighted the permanent nature of adult content work.

She noted how OnlyFans material follows creators everywhere and subjects them to endless public judgment.

“Our work follows us everywhere,” Tay said. “It is permanent, searchable and endlessly judged by people who will never meet us but feel comfortable forming loud opinions about our character, intelligence and worth.”

Social media users quickly divided over Tay’s statements. Some supported her perspective on the business challenges of content creation. Others criticized her for appearing to dismiss traditional employment.

“Imagine running an oil rig and reading this,” one user said. Another added, “I’m sorry selling b####### pics is so hard.”

Critics particularly focused on previous comments where Tay allegedly called women over 25 with regular jobs “failures.”

These remarks drew accusations of being tone-deaf during economic hardship. The backlash intensified when users shared screenshots of Tay’s posts across multiple platforms. Many working professionals expressed frustration with her characterization of conventional careers.

The internet star previously gained fame as a young teenager through braggadocious social media videos in 2018. She took a public hiatus before returning to social platforms as an adult.

Tay launched her OnlyFans account immediately after turning 18 in July 2025. She claimed to have earned over $1 million within 3 hours of going live on the platform.

Tay concluded her statement by directly addressing critics of OnlyFans creators. She accused them of “willful ignorance” about the realities of adult content creation.

Industry observers note that OnlyFans success stories like Tay’s represent rare outliers rather than typical creator experiences. Most platform users earn modest amounts while facing similar business challenges.

Try being a waiter for a day. — CookSux (@CookSux) January 17, 2026

It's so hard but better than retail — Alice 🇵🇷 (@TheAlicePika) January 17, 2026

It really is! Don’t even get me started on the income tax in January. — Stitchiot (@stitchiot) January 16, 2026

As someone who does of pls shut up this is crazy lol — ashleyraee (@Imtrashleyyy) January 16, 2026