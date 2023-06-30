Lil Uzi Vert Addresses Gay Rumors On ‘Pink Tape’ Album 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Find out what Uzi had to say to people questioning his sexuality.

Nearly one year ago, Lil Uzi Vert added “they/them” to their Instagram bio. That social media move seemed to signify that the Atlantic recording artist identifies as non-binary.

“No, I never hesitated,” said Uzi in an interview with 032c magazine when asked about concerns over facing negative reactions to altering their pronouns. “But I did take my time to learn as much as I could about this before I was able to proceed. Taking the time to figure out who you are is a big part of what it means to be alive.”

The pronoun change and their flamboyant fashion style led some people to question if Lil Uzi Vert also identifies as homosexual. The 27-year-old recording artist addressed the speculation on his new Pink Tape studio LP.

“First of all, I f### eight b###### a day. How could you ever say Lil Uzi gay?” raps the Philadelphia-bred performer on “Flooded the Face.” That Cannon and Harold Harper-produced track opens the Pink Tape album.

Lil Uzi Vert currently dates City Girls member JT. Last year, JT confirmed that Uzi does officially use gender-neutral pronouns. The celebrity couple reportedly began seeing each other in 2019.

“It made me a much better person,” said JT in 2022 about being with Uzi. “I feel like I found my home with him, my safe space. Once you find your safe space, you know.”

JT and Lil Uzi Vert recently made headlines following an incident at the 2023 BET Awards. Footage of JT throwing a cell phone at her partner went viral. JT’s camp claims the argument was over her losing her seat at the ceremony.

Previously, Uzi was in a public relationship with fashion designer Brittany Byrd from 2014 to 2017. Byrd served as a muse for many of the rap star’s songs. She also appeared in Uzi’s “Money Longer” music video and her likeness made the cover of Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World.

Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape features guest appearances by Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Bring Me The Horizon, Don Toliver, and BABYMETAL. The Generation Now-backed album hosts the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 single “Just Wanna Rock” which earned 2x-Platinum certification from the RIAA.