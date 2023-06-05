Lil Uzi Vert Teases Time Frame For ‘Pink Tape’ Release

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Philly representative hit the stage in his hometown.

Philadelphia-bred rap star Lil Uzi Vert scored a Top 10 smash earlier this year with the “Just Wanna Rock” single. Is the purple-haired hitmaker ready to release his next full-length project?

Lil Uzi Vert showed up in his hometown for The Roots Picnic festival on Saturday. According to reports, a festivalgoer asked Uzi when fans can expect to see The Pink Tape land on DSPs.

“End of the month,” responded Lil Uzi Vert in a short video posted to social media on June 4. The 27-year-old Generation Now/Atlantic recording artist has been teasing the project for several years.

The Pink Tape will join a discography that includes 2017’s Luv Is Rage 2 and 2020’s Eternal Atake. Both albums debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. 2020’s Pluto x Baby Pluto with Future peaked at No. 2.

Lil Uzi Vert says Pink Tape dropping end of the month 👀 💿 pic.twitter.com/T8ze5H7fOL — uziawge 👽🔊💕🏩🛸 ピンク 🕴🏾 (@uziawge) June 4, 2023

TMZ caught up with Lil Uzi Vert earlier this year. In March, the celebrity news outlet questioned Uzi about supposedly recording The Pink Tape while remaining sober versus creating music under the influence of drugs.

“It was challenging at first. But then probably after a month, I got used to it,” said Uzi. They also added, “I thought that my creative process wasn’t going to be the same because I wasn’t on drugs no more. It was the same. Even better.”

Uzi explained, “Because I could think more [clearly] and I could actually, like, instead of my words slurring, which is kinda cool, everything made sense. I didn’t just make random music, I didn’t just play off the beat. I actually made songs with topics this time.”

“Just Wanna Rock” rose to No. 10 on the weekly Billboard Hot 100 chart. Lil Uzi Vert’s seventh Top 10 entry became the unofficial anthem for the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL team’s playoff run to Super Bowl LVII.