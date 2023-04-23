 Lil Wayne Cancels Show In Atlanta At The Last Minute

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The rapper did not give a reason but said it was “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Young Money rapper Lil Wayne broke the hearts of hundreds of fans, who thought they would see him perform in Atlanta.

However, 24 hours before the show was supposed to happen, Tunechi took to social media to share with ticketholders he had to postpone the concert. On Friday, April 21, he posted on Instagram Story that he would not be performing at the scheduled Atlanta show.

According to 11 Alive, the Atlanta show would have been the 14th stop of the 28 concerts in the Welcome to Tha Carter Tour. The tour is currently on popping, starting on April 4 and ending on May 13.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances,” he said. “We have to reschedule the Atlanta show tomorrow. I apologize to my fans, but I kan’t wait to turn up with y’all soon. Luv ATL.”

The chart-topper and executive behind the success of Drake and Nicki Minaj did not give a reason why he and the promoter canceled the show.

“I can’t believe lil Wayne done cancelled the Atlanta show 😩😭 less than 24 hours before 🫠,” one person write.

I can’t believe lil Wayne done cancelled the Atlanta show 😩😭 less than 24 hours before 🫠 — Ki 💎 (@pshh_impretty) April 22, 2023

Another person said his entire day was messed up.

“No no no no no Lil Wayne cancelled the Atlanta show the morning of?!?!?! I’m going to spend my day sad crying instead of happy crying now,” another person tweeted.