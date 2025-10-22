Lizzo Accused Of Stealing Music For Viral TikTok Hit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Lizzo is being sued over claims she used parts of a copyrighted track in her viral 2025 social media song “Good Jeans” without clearance.

Lizzo is once again entangled in a copyright dispute after a new lawsuit accused her of lifting parts of a song for her viral 2025 social media track “I’m Goin’ In Till October,” also known as “Good Jeans.”

The GRC Trust filed suit against the Grammy-winning artist and Atlantic Records, claiming she used elements from their original composition “Win or Lose (We Tried)” without permission, TMZ reports.

According to court filings, the trust alleges that Lizzo’s track borrows both vocal and instrumental components from their copyrighted work.

The song, which was shared on TikTok and Instagram earlier this year, quickly gained momentum online despite never being officially released for sale or streaming.

“I got good jeans like I’m Sydney” – Lizzo pic.twitter.com/72wY8uUnx5 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) August 7, 2025

A spokesperson for Lizzo pushed back on the claims, telling the outlet, “We are surprised that The GRC Trust filed this lawsuit. To be clear, the song has never been commercially released or monetized, and no decision has been made at this time regarding any future commercial release of the song.”

The GRC Trust said it had attempted to negotiate a licensing deal with Lizzo’s team, but talks fell apart. The lawsuit now seeks monetary damages and a court order to block any further use of the disputed material.

This isn’t Lizzo’s first brush with copyright controversy. Her 2019 breakout hit “Truth Hurts” was mired in legal drama over songwriting credits. Producers claimed they contributed to the track, while singer Mina Lioness said Lizzo took the viral phrase “100% that b*tch” from her 2017 tweet. Lizzo later credited Mina for the lyric.

In this most recent case, the trust alleges that Lizzo and Atlantic Records knowingly used their song without securing the proper rights, despite being aware of the original work.