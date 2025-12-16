Lizzo Breaks Silence, Denies Firing People With “Bigger Bodies”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lizzo celebrated her legal victory after a fat-shaming claim was dropped after a judge found secret recordings.

Lizzo addressed the dismissal of fat-shaming allegations from her ongoing lawsuit after a judge determined that former dancer Arianna Davis was fired for secretly recording a meeting, not for weight gain.

The singer posted an Instagram response saying, “The fat shaming claims against me have been officially dropped by my accusers. They conceded it had no merit in court.”

According to court documents, Davis was terminated after making an unauthorized recording of Lizzo during a dancer meeting and sending it to other former employees. The judge concluded there was no evidence that Davis was fired because she gained weight.

“There was no evidence that I fired them because they gained weight. Because it never happened. Now the truth is finally out,” Lizzo stated in her TikTok post.

The development comes as Lizzo continues battling multiple allegations from former dancers who worked with her between 2021 and spring 2023. The remaining claims in the lawsuit include sexual harassment allegations.

“They weren’t fired for gaining weight. They were fired for taking a private recording of me without my consent and sending it off to ex employees,” she explained.

Lizzo emphasized her track record of supporting larger bodies throughout her career. “I have never fired an employee for gaining weight. I have only encouraged and supported bigger bodies and shared my platform with them.”

The legal victory comes during a challenging period for the Grammy winner.

Her 2025 music comeback plans “kind of crumbled” due to ongoing legal issues, she admitted in recent interviews. She released the mixtape “My Face Hurts From Smiling” earlier this year, but acknowledged the return didn’t go as planned.

“The claim has haunted me since the day it came out. It has been devastating to suffer through this in silence but I let my lawyers lead and I am so grateful for this victory,” Lizzo wrote.

Despite this legal win, she made clear the fight isn’t over. “I am still in a legal battle. I am not settling. I will be fighting every single claim until the truth is out.”