Lizzo Drops Kids Book Inspired By Beyonce With Message About Trusting Yourself

Lizzo announces her new children’s book, “Little Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flute,” sharing her message about finding your voice.

Lizzo just announced her new children’s book, “Little Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flute,” and she’s bringing a whole message about self-confidence and finding your voice to the next generation.

Sitting down with Gayle King, Lizzo talked about why she decided to write for kids.

The book centers on her flute, Sasha B. Flute, which has a Beyoncé-like character who helps young readers understand the importance of trusting themselves and speaking up.

It’s personal for her. She’s not just slapping her name on something and calling it a day. This is about legacy and impact.

“This is a story about finding your voice. And the only way to find your voice is by being yourself and trusting yourself. It doesn’t matter where you are, who you know, at the end of the day, it’s always going to be about you,” Lizzo said.

What makes this move interesting is the timing. Lizzo’s been through a lot in the public eye over the past few years.

She’s faced criticism, legal battles, and all the noise that comes with being in the spotlight.

Now she’s channeling that into something meaningful for kids. The book isn’t just entertainment. It’s a tool for young people to learn that their voices matter and that being different is a strength, not a weakness.

Gayle King asked her about the inspiration, and Lizzo was real about it. She talked about how important it is for kids to see themselves represented in stories.

She wants young readers to know they can be themselves without apology.

Lizzo made it clear that this book is just the beginning of what she wants to do for young readers.