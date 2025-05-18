Lizzo Pledges Her Life To Boyfriend

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Lizzo spoke about her deep friendship with Myke Wright and how it turned into love ahead of her upcoming album “Love in Real Life.”

Lizzo revealed her long-standing connection with Myke Wright and how their decade-long friendship evolved into romance during an appearance on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast.

The Grammy-winning singer, born Melissa Jefferson, opened up about their history, saying they first met while working on MTV’s Wonderland nearly ten years ago.

“We both worked on this one TV show, (Wonderland), for MTV. I was the music girl, he was the comedy guy,” she said. “I was just like, ‘He’s my best friend.’ I didn’t have any guy friends like that – well, I did because you know I’m in the music industry. But I was like, ‘Wow, I can really talk to him.'”

Lizzo described their connection as a “friends-to-lovers trope” and said the bond they built over the years laid the foundation for their romantic relationship, which began around 2022.

“I do love that we were friends first, so that means we can talk about anything,” she said.

Podcast host Jake Shane responded, “He’s your best friend,” to which Lizzo replied, “Literally.”

The Juice artist previously told The Howard Stern Show in December 2022 that she sees a future with Wright. “There’s nobody else I’m going to be with for the rest of my life,” she said.

Lizzo is preparing to release her fifth studio album, Love in Real Life, later this year.