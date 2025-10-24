Mac Miller’s Estate Drops Three Unreleased Tracks For “GO:OD AM” 10th Anniversary

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mac Miller‘s estate delivered an emotional surprise to fans worldwide on Friday (October 24) with the release of three previously unheard tracks to commemorate the 10th anniversary of his critically acclaimed album, GO:OD AM.

The posthumous release features “Royal Flush” with Vinny Radio, “Cable Box” and “Carpe Diem” – all recorded during the original GO:OD AM sessions in 2015.

“These tracks represent Malcolm’s artistic vision during one of his most creative periods,” the estate said in a statement. The Pittsburgh rapper, who died in 2018 at age 26, left behind a treasure trove of unreleased material that continues to surface years after his passing.

Frequent Mac Miller collaborator ID Labs, a Pittsburgh mainstay, produced both “Cable Box” and “Royal Flush,” maintaining the sonic consistency that made GO:OD AM a fan favorite. The album originally peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and marked Miller’s transition from party rap to more introspective Hip-Hop.

Vinny Radio, who appears on “Royal Flush,” has been a longtime collaborator in Miller’s circle. The track showcases the chemistry between the two Pittsburgh artists, with Radio’s vocals complementing Miller’s signature flow.

The 10th Anniversary edition also includes new animated visuals from Danaé Gosset, who previously worked on Miller’s Balloonerism project and The Star Room (OG Version). Director Sam Balaban contributed fresh visualizers featuring footage from Justin Boyd and Rex Arrow for the original album tracks.

GO:OD AM represented a reawakening for Malcolm,” a source close to the estate said. “After struggling with addiction, he emerged with clear eyes and stronger focus. These bonus tracks capture that same energy.”

The surprise release sent shockwaves through social media, with #MacMiller trending worldwide as fans shared their emotional reactions to hearing new music from the beloved artist.

Miller’s estate has been methodical about releasing posthumous material, ensuring each project honors his artistic integrity. Previous releases include Circles in 2020 and Balloonerism earlier this year, both receiving critical acclaim.

The GO:OD AM anniversary edition serves as a reminder of Miller’s lasting impact on Hip-Hop culture and his ability to connect with fans through raw, honest storytelling.