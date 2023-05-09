MAGA Maniacs Freak Out After Donald Trump Found Liable Of Sexual Abuse

Writer E. Jean Carroll secured a victory in her sexual abuse lawsuit against Donald Trump.
According to multiple reports, a New York jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation on Tuesday (May 9). The jury awarded $5 million to Carroll but did not find Trump liable for rape.
Carroll received $2 million in damages for injuries suffered from sexual abuse. Jurors added $20,000 in punitive damages and nearly $3 million for defamation.
Trump objected to the verdict on his Truth Social platform.
“I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS,” he wrote. “THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE — A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!”
Trump did not testify in the trial. The jury was able to view parts of his videotaped deposition.
Carroll sued the former president for battery and defamation in 2022. She said he raped her in a department store’s dressing room in the ‘90s.
“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen,” she told the jury. “He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back.”
Trump claimed he will appeal the case.
