MAGA Maniacs Freak Out After Donald Trump Found Liable Of Sexual Abuse

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A New York jury sided with writer E. Jean Carroll, who sued former President Donald Trump for sexual abuse and battery.

Writer E. Jean Carroll secured a victory in her sexual abuse lawsuit against Donald Trump.

According to multiple reports, a New York jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation on Tuesday (May 9). The jury awarded $5 million to Carroll but did not find Trump liable for rape.

Carroll received $2 million in damages for injuries suffered from sexual abuse. Jurors added $20,000 in punitive damages and nearly $3 million for defamation.

Trump objected to the verdict on his Truth Social platform.

“I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS,” he wrote. “THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE — A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!”

Trump did not testify in the trial. The jury was able to view parts of his videotaped deposition.

Carroll sued the former president for battery and defamation in 2022. She said he raped her in a department store’s dressing room in the ‘90s.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen,” she told the jury. “He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back.”

Trump claimed he will appeal the case.

Check out some of the reactions of his diehard supporters below.

President Trump is innocent. I will be making an urgent donation to his 2024 campaign IMMEDIATELY.



The more the corrupt thuggish left attacks Trump, the harder and stronger I will stand with him! — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) May 9, 2023

There is no such thing as a fair trial for President Trump.



A jury just wrongfully found Trump liable for an alleged 1996 sexual assault and defamation against E. Jean Carroll. They have ordered Trump to pay her $5 million. The jury rejected Carroll’s rape claim.



MISTRIAL! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) May 9, 2023

The elites and the system absolutely do not want Donald Trump going back to Washington.



It’s the people vs the system operators.



They will destroy our institutions to stop him.



Trump 2024. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 9, 2023