Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty To 34 Felony Counts In Historic Indictment

Donald Trump was indicted for falsifying business records, making him the first former president to face criminal charges.

Donald Trump faced charges of falsifying business records in the first degree at a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday (April 4).

The former president pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment, which was unsealed on Tuesday. The indictment accused Trump of falsifying business records in an attempt to hide “damaging information” during the 2016 presidential election.

“The People of the State of New York allege that Donald J. Trump repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal crimes that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. “Manhattan is home to the country’s most significant business market. We cannot allow New York businesses to manipulate their records to cover up criminal conduct.”

Bragg added, “As the Statement of Facts describes, the trail of money and lies exposes a pattern that, the People allege, violates one of New York’s basic and fundamental business laws. As this office has done time and time again, we today uphold our solemn responsibility to ensure that everyone stands equal before the law.”

Trump was released from custody after pleading not guilty. His next in-person court date is scheduled for December 4.

Last week, a New York grand jury indicted Trump. The twice-impeached politician became America’s first former president to ever be hit with criminal charges.