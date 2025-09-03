Mary J. Blige Loses Attempt To Have $5M Lawsuit Filed By Misa Heard In Special Court

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Mary J. Blige was blocked from moving Misa Hylton’s $5 million lawsuit to a business court after a judge ruled the case belongs in civil court.

Mary J. Blige’s attempt to transfer a $5 million lawsuit filed by Misa Hylton to a New York court that handles complex business disputes failed as a judge ruled the case didn’t meet the requirements for the specialized venue.

Blige’s legal team argued the case, centered on allegations that she interfered with Hylton’s management deal involving rapper Vado, was too intricate for standard civil court.

They claimed the lawsuit involved “complex” issues such as California law, contract enforcement and corporate standing.

However, Judge Suzanne J. Adams rejected the motion, stating that the claims were tied to entertainment and artist management agreements, not the type of commercial dealings the court’s Commercial Division was designed to handle.

In her ruling, Adams wrote that “the complexity of the case, the choice of law issues, and the amount in controversy do not warrant transfer to the Commercial Division.”

The lawsuit, filed in April 2025, accuses Mary J. Blige of pressuring Vado to abandon his agreement with Hylton’s M.I.S.A. Management in favor of signing with Blige’s label, Beautiful Life Productions.

Hylton alleges Blige withheld album releases and touring opportunities from Vado unless he cut ties with her.

Hylton is seeking $5 million in damages, as well as an injunction to prevent Blige from interfering in future business relationships.

The complaint also names Blige’s head of security, whom Hylton claims is her boyfriend, and accuses him of warning Vado that he’d “lose out on opportunities” if he stayed with Hylton.

Blige has dismissed the claims as “patently frivolous” and “meritless,” suggesting the lawsuit is a personal attack designed to force a settlement.

Her attorneys argue that Hylton’s company is not a valid corporation and that she lacks the proper licensing to operate as a talent agent.

Blige is also seeking sanctions against Hylton and her attorney, alleging the suit was filed for publicity and leverage.

Hylton’s lawyer said they tried to resolve the dispute privately, but turned to the courts when Blige’s team stopped responding.

As of late July 2025, the case remains active in civil court, with Blige pushing for dismissal and Hylton standing firm on her claims.