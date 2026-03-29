Megan Thee Stallion Adopts Rescue Dog Tyger & Partners With Rescue Organizations

Megan Thee Stallion rescues pit bull Tyger from a kill shelter just hours before he was scheduled to be euthanized.

Megan Thee Stallion made a life-or-death decision that changed everything for a pit bull named Tyger.

The rapper discovered that a shelter was about to euthanize the dog and immediately stepped in to save him.

She announced the rescue on Instagram, explaining she’d just learned about kill shelters and couldn’t stand by while an innocent animal faced execution.

“I’ve rescued a dog because I was yesterday years old when I found out there’s such thing as a kill shelter and they are putting dogs down when they cannot find them a home,” she told her 32.7 million Instagram followers in a video.

The moment she learned Tyger’s clock was ticking, she didn’t hesitate. “I said, ‘No way. Just give him to me. I’ll take him,'” she explained.

The 31-year-old rapper, who’s currently starring as Zidler in Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” wasn’t sure how her existing pets would react to the new addition.

She already has a French bulldog named 4oe (pronounced “Foe”), his three puppies, and a Maine coon cat named Nine. But her commitment to animal rescue meant she had to take the risk.

“We had to save him,” she said in the video, calling out to Tyger, who ran up and hugged her.

The pit bull’s response showed he understood he’d been given a second chance.

In the heartwarming clip, Megan wore the same vibrant outfit she’d worn as she left the Broadway theater that night, making the rescue announcement feel spontaneous and genuine.

The post received over 637,000 likes, with Megan captioning it simply: “Meet my new rescue son TYGER.”

Fans flooded the comments with praise for her compassion and willingness to use her platform to raise awareness about kill shelters.

Tyger’s arrival comes just weeks after Megan celebrated her French bulldog 4oe’s fourth birthday with an Instagram carousel showing him wearing a crown.

The pet has become such a beloved family member that he maintains his own Instagram account with over 500,000 followers. Megan’s history of animal love extends back years, having showcased 4oe on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2022.

On March 28, 2026, Megan announced she’d be partnering with animal rescue organizations to help other dogs find homes before they face similar fates.