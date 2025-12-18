Megan Thee Stallion Says Milagro Gramz Weaponing “Mob” Of Followers In New Complaint

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Milagro Gramz continued to provoke Megan Thee Stallion online after losing a defamation case, according to the rapper’s lawyer.

Milagro Gramz has landed back in legal crosshairs after losing a defamation case to Megan Thee Stallion and allegedly picking up right where she left off, targeting the rapper online despite a jury’s ruling.

In a new motion filed by Megan’s legal team, the Houston artist is asking a federal judge to issue a permanent injunction against Milagro Gramz after what they describe as a resumption of harassment.

The request comes just weeks after a jury found Gramz liable for defamation.

Milagro Gramz appeared on Instagram Live on December 1, a day after the gag order was lifted. According to court documents, she downplayed the verdict and floated the idea of shifting her focus to music with a mixtape.

Megan Thee Stallion says the move ot music is an attempt to disguise continued attacks as constitutionally protected speech.

But the motion says the behavior didn’t stop there. On December 2, Gramz posted a photo on X featuring herself next to journalist Gayle King, which Megan’s team says was a veiled jab at the rapper’s 2022 interview with King.

That interview became a focal point during the Tory Lanez shooting trial, where Gramz tried to discredit Megan’s statements.

She also referred to Megan Thee Stallion as “the Black Regina George” (a character in the movie ‘Mean Girls’), a phrase Megan’s attorneys say is both defamatory and racially loaded.

“Ms. Pete will continue to suffer irreparable harm if Defendant is permitted to further stalk, bully, and harass Ms. Pete, and to further incite [Milagro Gramz’s] “mob’ of followers, who has been primed over the last five years with hateful rhetoric directed at Ms. Pete,” Meg’s lawyer said.

Megan’s lawyers argue Milagro Gramz is dodging real accountability while continuing to provoke their client under the guise of free speech. Megan Thee Stallion has been trying to move on after Tory Lanez’s trial, conviction and sentencing.

Megan Thee Stallion has been publicly dating NBA star Klay Thompson since July 2024, and in October, she dropped “Lover Girl,” a track inspired by their relationship.

The couple reportedly bought a home together, signaling a new chapter for the Grammy-winning rapper.

Despite the legal turmoil, Megan’s business ventures haven’t slowed. She’s juggling music, a swimwear line, and other projects, even as Roc Nation faces a lawsuit from two models over contract disputes tied to her brand.